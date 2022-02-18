Rams Request Interview With LSU's Cortez Hankton for Offensive Coordinator Position

The Rams have requested another candidate to interview for their offensive coordinator position.

With Kevin O'Connell departing to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, the Los Angeles Rams are left searching for a new offensive coordinator.

The team has reportedly begun their due diligence in an effort to replace O'Connell's efforts. From Rams' assistant head coach and running backs coach Thomas Brown to Kentucky's offensive coordinator Liam Coen and the Falcons quarterback coach Charles London, L.A. has a handful of candidates they’re contemplating the idea of bringing aboard.

Another name to watch that the Rams have requested to interview for their vacant position is LSU's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hankton, a former wide receiver that spent six years in the NFL, featuring stops along the way with the Jaguars, Vikings and Buccaneers, has pivoted into a coaching career following his playing days.

August 27, 2009; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cortez Hankton (16) during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Now with 11 years of coaching experience, Hankton could be suited to land his most prominent role yet.

While Hankton was hired by new LSU coach Brian Kelly as the team's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, the Rams have identified him as a target to presumably fill their hole on the coaching staff.

Prior to joining the LSU staff, Hankton spent three seasons as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Georgia, where he helped guide the Bulldogs to a CFP National Championship. Prior to leaving Athens, Georgia finished first in yards per attempt in the SEC.

Hankton, a New Orleans native, left the Georgia staff in which he returned to his hometown, now could be making yet another leap in joining the Rams.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.