Why the Rams Should Avoid Using the Franchise Tag This Offseason

Here's why the Rams should avoid using the franchise tag on any of their pending free agents.

The Los Angeles Rams enter another offseason in which they’ll have limited flexibility as it pertains to their cap space. While Rams general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay will attempt to bring in the best resources in order to repeat as Super Bowl champions, they'll have their work cut out for them.

However, this is not unfamiliar territory. The Rams have found themselves pinned up against the salary cap before. Yet, they've found ways to make it work.

The Rams have a handful of players that are set to be free agents at the start of the new league year. That list includes: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., running back Sony Michel, right guard Austin Corbett, center Brian Allen, offensive tackle Joe Noteboom, outside linebacker Von Miller, cornerback Darious Williams, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, inside linebacker Troy Reeder and kicker Matt Gay.

Given the handful of players who are set to hit the free agent market, the Rams are still over the salary cap by $21.6 million, per Over The Cap. Therefore, the Rams are in no position to use the franchise tag this offseason with the window opening Tuesday for team's to explore that avenue.

Contract restructures will be one way to clear cap space, while roster cuts of players who have little to no guaranteed dollars on the rest of their contract will likely be another way to make rooom.

Certainly, Miller is the one player who in theory grants some level of contemplation. But signing him to a contract would actually be cheaper against the salary cap versus tagging him. With a contract extension, the Rams can manipulate how much goes against the cap based on the structure of the deal. Whereas when you tag a player, that full amount goes directly against the salary cap. If Miller were to be franchise tagged, he'd cost $17.4 million under the label of being an outside linebacker or $20.2 million as a defensive end.

Beckham is another notable player set to become a free agent. But he also comes along the lines of overcoming an injury that will likely take months to recover from. Not to mention, this isn't the first time Beckham has suffered an injury of this magnitude. He's also said encouraging words regarding his short-time in Los Angeles with the Rams – going as far to say that he would take a below the market deal to remain with the club.

Aside from Miller and Beckham – and the team should pass on tagging them – nobody else is worth the consideration to be tagged. The Rams have also been notoriously careful when using the franchise tag. They haven't used it since 2018 season when they wanted to keep Lamarcus Joyner.

The Rams got one last year out of Joyner before he went on to sign a mega deal with the Raiders in free agency, and has since then declined.

While it won't be an easy task for the Rams in trying to keep their stars in place, the franchise tag isn’t the route for them.

