Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams

Rams' Post-Super Bowl Power Rankings

How do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's post-Super Bowl power rankings entering the offseason?

The Los Angeles Rams came from behind in Super Bowl LVI to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Now, entering the offseason, there are a lot of moving parts that could be on the horizon.

The Rams' star-studded roster has encountered an abundance of retirement talk. From the ageless wonder that is Andrew Whitworth to Aaron Donald and Sean McVay not shooting down reports about possibly calling it quits until Wednesday at the team's championship parade, it does appear that they have thought about the idea.

However, Donald and McVay both did join in on the "run it back" campaign at Wednesday's festivities in Los Angeles outside Los Angeles Memorial Stadium, so the idea that they'll step away now seems far-fetched.

As the 2021 NFL season is now in the books, Sports Illustrated's MMQB staff released its end-of-season power rankings. 

Here's how the Rams stack up:

  • Rams power rank: 1
  • 2021 regular-season record: 12-5
  • Season results: Won Super Bowl
  • Points in poll: 224
  • Highest-place vote: 1 (7 votes)
  • Lowest-place vote: 1 (7 votes)

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

SI's staff that compiled the rankings, featuring seven writers, had the following to say about the Rams.

"Every decision the Rams made has paid off. They zigged when a lot of teams zagged, discarding first-round picks and playing for the present. Now, they’re Super Bowl champs."

Just because a team enters the offseason as champs doesn't exactly correlate to the highest ranking. Surely, the Rams do indeed sit atop SI's rankings, but the Bengals for example don't crack the top three spots.

As NFL teams shift their focus to free agency which begins in four weeks, the Rams rank as the No. 1 team entering the offseason.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

