Rams Notes: Key Updates On Training Camp Move, Coaching Harmony, and Player Injuries
Stay informed with the latest key developments in the Los Angeles Rams training camp relocation, staff promotions, legacy insights, and player injuries. Here’s what you need to know today.
Relocation of the Rams Training Camp
The Los Angeles Rams have moved their training camp away from UC Irvine, where they had been stationed since 2016. This shift marks a significant change in the team's preseason preparations. For more details on the relocation and future training camp plans, Read more.
Rams' Harmony with Newly Promoted Coach
In team dynamics, the Rams players and coaches are showing positive interaction with a recently promoted coach. Will this new coach help the team in brand-new ways? Read more
All-Pro Player's Foot Injury
An All-Pro Rams player has suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the offseason programs. This injury might not appear to be severe, but missing off-season activities could be an issue. Read more
Rams' OTA and Minicamp Schedules
Get a look inside the Rams' organizational plans as their OTA and minicamp schedules have been revealed. Read more