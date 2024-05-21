Rams News: Minicamp, OTA Schedules Revealed for LA
The Los Angeles Rams are in the midst of the third phase of their offseason program this week — organized team practice activity (OTAs).
Per ESPN, Los Angeles just wrapped up its first stretch of OTAS from Monday and Tuesday; and will pick that work back up on Thursday, May 23; then again from May 28-29; on May 31; and finally from June 3-6.
The Rams will then start off their mandatory minicamp from June 10-12.
Los Angeles is looking to build off a 10-7 season in 2023, which saw the team bounce back in a big way from a 2022 run filthy with injuries. Fresh off a Super Bowl victory in 2021, the club went 5-12 and missed the playoffs. In 2023, with Matthew Stafford largely available again and upstart rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua, Los Angeles returned to the postseason, losing its Wild Card Round matchup with ex-Rams No. 1 draft pick Jared Goff and the rest of Stafford's old team, the Detroit Lions 24-23.
The Rams enjoyed an extensive 2024 NFL Draft run, ultimately selecting 10 players, highlighted by a pair of FSU defensive products that the team hopes can fill the void of now-retired three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald: defensive end Jared Verse, the No. 19 pick this year, and defensive tackle Braden Fiske, the No. 39 pick.
