Rams All-Pro Suffers Foot Injury, Will Miss Offseason Program

Alex Kirschenbaum

Dec 31, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
All-Pro Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams will miss the rest of this spring's offseason program with a foot injury, L.A. head coach Sean McVay has informed the media, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport indicates that Williams is expected to recover in time for the team's training camp.

Stu Jackson of TheRams.com reports that keeping Williams on the shelf is primarily a precautionary maneuver, with McVay calling the ailment (referred to only as a "foot issue") and declaring it "nothing to worry about."

With Williams out, look for L.A.'s third round rookie draft pick, former Michigan Wolverines CFP national champ Blake Corum, to get some added run this spring.

Last season, his second as a pro following an All-American run with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the 5-foot-9, 195-pound back enjoyed something of a breakout run with the 10-7 Rams. Williams appeared in 12 contests for Los Angeles, logging 1,144 total yards on 228 attempts (his 95.3 yards per game led the league) and 12 touchdowns. He also notched 206 receiving yards on 12 receptions, recording three touchdowns that way.

He made his first Pro Bowl appearance so far, and was named an All-Pro Second Teamer for his efforts.

