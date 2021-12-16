Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

The Rams take on the Seahawks in Week 15 at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

The Los Angeles Rams have returned back to form, flying high once again after rallying off two consecutive victories following a winless month of November.

Trailing the Arizona Cardinals by one game in the NFC West, the Rams are nipping at their heels for the top spot in the division.

Meanwhile, L.A. currently sits with 16 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Therefore, the Rams could be without a surplus of players for Sunday's game unless they begin testing negative.

Vaccinated players can return after testing negative twice within 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must isolate for a 10-day period prior to returning.

As for the Seahawks, they had 16 players listed on Wednesday's injury report, indicating they're quite banged up at this point in the season.

Monday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Chris Myers, color commentator Daryl Johnston and sideline reporter Jen Hale on the call.

Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, stream and listen live to the Week 15 showing.

Game Information: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Current Records: Rams (9-4), Seahawks (5-8)

Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fubo.tv

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

