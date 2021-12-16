Skip to main content
    NFL Playoff Scenarios: Rams Can Clinch Postseason Berth in Week 15 vs. Seahawks

    In what way can the Rams clinch a playoff spot in Week 15?
    Author:

    Fresh off their huge win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams have the opportunity to clinch a playoff spot this Sunday. The top-heavy NFC has made it a distinct possibility for the Rams to punch their ticket as early as Week 15. 

    Rams clinch a playoff berth with:

    1) Rams win + Vikings loss/tie + Saints loss/tie

    Or 2) Rams win + Vikings loss/tie + Eagles tie

    Or 3) Rams win + Saints loss/tie + Eagles tie

    Or 4) Rams tie + Vikings loss + Saints loss + Falcons loss/tie

    (obtained via NFLPlayoffScenerios.com)

    Matchups in Week 15:

    Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (Monday)

    New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles

    Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

    The most likely scenario for the Rams to clinch would be the first one listed. Despite the Rams' current situation with COVID-19, they still appear to be in favor of victory over the Seahawks this weekend, according to the betting oddsmakers.

    The Vikings travel to a chilly Chicago for Monday Night Football to take on a Bears team that put up a solid fight against the Packers last week. Despite snapping their five-game losing streak, it would be an uphill battle for the Saints to take down Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at home.

    After the Rams' Week 14 win over the Cardinals Monday night, they find themselves alive in the NFC West race. Sitting just one game behind the Cardinals, their race for the division could come down to the final week of the season. 

    Here's how the Rams and Cardinals stack up the rest of the way:

    Arizona Cardinals

    Week 15: at Detroit Lions

    Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts

    Week 17: at Dallas Cowboys

    Week 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks

    Los Angeles Rams

    Week 15: vs. Seattle Seahawks

    Week 16: at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 17: at Baltimore Ravens

    Week 18: vs. San Francisco 49ers

    According to FiveThirtyEight's playoff projection, the Cardinals still have an 89% chance to win the NFC West, leaving the Rams with only an 11% chance based on their current calculations.

