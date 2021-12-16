NFL Discussing Changes to COVID-19 Protocols Following Rams, Browns Outbreak

New COVID-19 protocols could be on the horizon for NFL teams as the league and player's association look to combat the surge of the virus.

COVID-19 is sweeping through the NFL at rapid speeds and a change to the league protocols may come as a result of it.

The NFL is discussing significant changes to the COVID-19 protocols with the NFL's player association, sources tell Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Particularly, a change may be on the horizon regarding the 10-day waiting period for asymptomatic players who continue to test positive.

Breer reports that the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills, informed teams Wednesday that "the league believes the uptick in cases is a result of the Omicron variant’s emergence.”

Sills went on to discuss the impact that the Omicron variant is having on the NFL, saying that it “generally has had milder symptoms but is more contagious," which would draw a direct correlation to the league's spike in COVID-19 positive cases.

In a corresponding move to the growing list of players being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the NFLPA released a statement drawing notice to a letter from September that called out the NFL's guidelines in which they moved away from daily COVID-19 testing.

“The NFL decided to take away a critical weapon in our fight against the transmission of COVID-19 despite our union's call for daily testing months ago,” the NFLPA said in a statement. “We're talking to our player leadership and to the NFL about potential changes to the protocols so that we can complete the season.”

The call for change in the league's handling of COVID-19 and their current protocols in place comes in the wake of the Rams, Browns and other teams being hit particularly hard by the contagious spread of the virus.

The Rams have placed 16 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since Saturday. Five players missed Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals and they've now transitioned into remote meetings over the last two days in an effort to minimize the team's spread of COVID-19.

