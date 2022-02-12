Odell Beckham Jr. is Willing to Sacrifice a Smaller Salary to Remain With Rams Beyond Super Bowl LVI
THOUSAND OAKS – The Rams signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the midpoint of the 2021 season following a rocky fallout with the Cleveland Browns.
Beckham requested to be traded or released and eventually hit the free-agent market after his stint in Cleveland went sour.
His market included a handful of teams that drew interest – particularly those in the playoff hunt looking to obtain a talented pass-catcher who could inevitably put them over the hump for the second half of the season.
Beckham and the Rams came to terms on a one-year, $1.25 million contract, a club-friendly deal considering the value he's brought to the team.
While Beckham accounted for just seven touchdowns in 29 games during his time in Cleveland, he's returned to his Pro Bowl level form, registering six touchdowns this season since coming to Los Angeles. Beckham has found a situation in which both he and the team are finding success, and he said Friday that he'd like to stick with the Rams following Super Bowl LVI.
“Yeah, of course,” Beckham said with a smile when asked by Nick Shook of NFL.com if he'd be willing to take a smaller salary to remain with the Rams.
Beckham has made an estimated career earnings of $81.8 million, per Spotrac.com. He's already faced a situation that didn’t provide him with the best opportunity to thrive in, therefore, Beckham appears set on wanting to play under coach Sean McVay's tutelage and catch passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford in the season’s ahead.
Odell Beckham Jr. is Willing to Sacrifice a Smaller Salary to Remain With Rams Beyond Super Bowl LVI
Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is set to be a free agent in March, but he already has a vision for what that may look like.
Rams' Final Injury Report for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals
The Rams and Bengals have released its injury report following Friday's practice.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp Wins Offensive Player of the Year
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.
“This place, it feels good in my heart," Beckham said. "It feels like a home.”
Since joining L.A., Beckham has emerged as a consistent target opposite of Cooper Kupp, consuming the role as the No. 2 wideout position with Robert Woods out for the season due to a torn ACL.
Beckham has shown to be the type of player who elevates his game when the stakes are taken to greater heights. Two weeks ago in the NFC Championship game, Beckham logged nine catches for 113 yards.
If he does indeed re-sign with the Rams after becoming a free agent this offseason, you'd have to imagine that the chemistry between him and Stafford will only take steps forward as they get more reps with one another.
More from Ram Digest:
- Rams' Friday Injury Report for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals
- Rams WR Cooper Kupp Wins Offensive Player of the Year
- Rams TE Kendall Blanton Relishes Opportunity in Super Bowl LVI With Tyler Higbee's Status Unclear
- Rams Expect RB Darrell Henderson Jr. to Return From Injury in Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals
- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Expects SoFi Stadium to be a 'Regular Super Bowl Stop'
- Rams Moving Thursday's Practice to Rose Bowl Due to Wind Advisory in Thousand Oaks
- Jared Goff is Pleased to See the Rams and Matthew Stafford Thriving as Super Bowl LVI Approaches
- Super Bowl LVI is Set to Reach Record Heights for Sports Betting
- Robert Woods Feels the Support of Teammates During Rams' Playoff Run Despite Watching From a Distance
- Andrew Whitworth Mentored Joe Burrow During Rehab Process Last Year in Los Angeles
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.