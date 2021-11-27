Rams at Packers: Week 12 Prediction & Picks

The Green Bay Packers got the best of the Los Angeles Rams when the two teams met last season in the NFC Divisional round. But as they meet again this year – just past the midpoint point in the season – previous meetings get thrown out the window.

While the Rams have scuffled of late – dropping each of their last two games – they find themselves searching to get back in the win column in an effort to secure their eighth victory.

As for the Packers, they too are coming off a loss in which they fell short of the Minnesota Vikings in last week's meeting.

Here are our staff predictions and picks ahead of the Rams and Packers Week 12 matchup:

Nick Cothrel, Publisher

The Rams enter Week 12 after serving their bye week, allowing adequate time to rest and recover from injuries. Meanwhile, the Packers are severely banged up but still have Aaron Rodgers to lean on, who presents a difficult task for any defense. Offensively for the Rams, they’ve gotten out of rhythm in their last two games, but the week off ideally was a time that the team could dissect what went wrong and get back on track, while also ramping up Odell Beckham Jr.'s involvement. Considering everything, I believe this is a game that the Rams get back to their old ways of scoring in bunches but not to the extent of overcoming the Rodgers-led Packers.

Prediction: Packers 31, Rams 28

Connor O'Brien, Writer

After back-to-back losses, the bye week came at the perfect time for the Rams. As they return to play, they are greeted by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers who are coming off a loss to their division rival, the Minnesota Vikings. Two highly regarded teams in the NFC, this matchup has the potential of being one of the best games yet this season. The Rams have had extra rest, which will presumably help them get back on track, and should see an uptick in contribution from Odell Beckham Jr. However, even though Rodgers has a broken toe, I think in the end he ultimately just does enough for the home win.

Prediction: Packers 27, Rams 24

MJ Hurley, Writer

This could result into one of the best NFL games of the 2021 season. Two of the NFC’s top teams meet at Lambeau Field for a game that will have playoff implications. Both teams are dealing with injuries, but the Rams certainly win the health battle. However, the Packers defense has been playing out of this world, and stopping Aaron Rodgers is always a challenge for any team. With injuries across the Packers’ offensive line, Aaron Donald will have his best opportunity of the year to wreak havoc against one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. Jalen Ramsey will have the assignment of limiting Davante Adams in a matchup that is always must-see TV. Coming off of a bye week, the Rams will be healthier, more prepared and ultimately I believe they’ll hand Packers coach Matt LaFleur his first back-to-back losing games of his NFL career.

Prediction: Rams 24, Packers 21

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.