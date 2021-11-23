Sean McVay Says This NFL Season is as 'Wide Open' For Anyone's Taking Since he Started Coaching

The 2021 NFL season has been unpredictable week in and week out thus far. One week a team looks among the very best, and then the following game they fall short to a team much lower in the standings.

There's always been a certain level of parity in the NFL, but this season appears to have taken that to greater heights.

With 11 games now in the books, there can be an argument made for a variety of teams in being the best team in football. Currently, the Cardinals hold the NFL's best record at 9-3, while the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers are right on their heels by one game.

On Monday, Sean McVay spoke about how wide-open he believes the league is this season, detailing the dynamics that have occurred this year that he hasn't seen since he began his coaching career in the NFL.

"We've obviously had a couple of weeks and I know they're uncharacteristic for us, but we've got to go do it," McVay said. "And so, you give credit to the other teams, but this is wide open. And you're seeing as much of this parody exist since I've ever been coaching. I think that's what makes the NFL exciting. But that's also what makes it that much more important to be urgent in every single day – the way that we approach our process, our rhythm, our routine – to be able to say, ‘All right, are those things that we're doing in alignment with giving ourselves the chance to play our best football in the window of time that we're allotted?’"

The Rams currently hold possession of a 7-3 record, slotting them in as the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture. There's still a ways to go in order for the Rams to clinch a playoff berth, including the toughest remaining schedule the rest of the way that L.A. will have to go through.

"The three games that we've lost, we haven't won the turnover battle," McVay said. "And so, that's something that every single team in this league emphasizes, but we've got tangible evidence to show how important it is to us through these 10 games. And I also think that's one of the reasons why the Packers have been so successful under Matt (LaFleur), but really since Aaron (Rodgers) has been there, is because they do a great job of taking care of the football and not turning it over. And they're doing a nice job being able to take it away as well.”

The Rams are slight underdogs to the Packers this Sunday when they'll look to upset Green Bay in order to get back in the win column following two consecutive losses.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.