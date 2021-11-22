Packers HC Matt LaFleur Confirms Two Starters Won't Play in Week 12 vs. Rams

Two starters havre already been ruled out for the Packers ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Rams.

The Los Angeles Rams will look to get back in the win column coming out of their bye week when they head to Green Bay and face the 8-3 Packers. While a tough task presents itself, Green Bay is, however, dealing with an abundance of injuries.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur addressed the injuries at his Monday press conference, confirming that offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins will miss the remainder of the season and left tackle David Bakhtiari won't make his return to the field on Sunday. Therefore, the Packers will be without some key starters against the Rams with Jenkins and Bakhtiari sidelined, in addition to center Josh Myers, who's currently on injured reserve.

"He won't be out there this week," LaFleur said of Bakhtiari. "We'll see where he's at after the bye."

Bakhtiari is categorized among one of the best left tackles in the NFL. However, after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list, there was optimism that this could be the week he returns but Lafleur shot down that hope on Monday.

As for Jenkins, he tore his ACL on Sunday in Green Bay's Week 11 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

"It's just one of those deals that it's an unfortunate part of our game and we've had a lot of guys, unfortunately, have to go through this, this year," LaFleur said of Jenkins.

In place of Jenkins, the Packers will presumably turn to Yosh Nijman, who played well in the three games he was forced to start this season, as LaFleur noted.

As the Rams look to rebound following two consecutive losses, they find themselves in position to apply constant pressure on quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the Packers' offensive line severely banged up.

