Sean McVay Provides Encouraging Update on Odell Beckham Jr. Learning the Rams' Offense
Odell Beckham Jr.'s role during his Rams debut was extremely limited, seeing just 15 offensive snaps on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium.
However, much of it had to do with Beckham still trying to learn the Rams' offense as he had only gone through one practice prior to taking the field for the first time with his new team. Initially, the expectation was that Beckham wouldn’t play in Monday night's Week 10 matchup due to him still transitioning – but after the Rams lost Robert Woods to a season-ending ACL injury – the team was left with no other choice but to play Beckham just days after arriving at the team headquarters in Thousands Oaks, CA.
Following the Rams' 31-10 loss to the 49ers, L.A. served their bye week, giving Beckham additional time to learn the plays, scheme and everything in between ahead of the team's next game.
Sean McVay provided an update this week, giving some encouraging words that Beckham will perhaps see a much larger workload than the 27% of offensive snaps he saw two weeks ago.
“He's doing really well," McVay said of Beckham. "The one thing is he's very smart. (The) game comes naturally to him. I think we're just working through (it). Like you said, it's the early parts of the week. We'll be able to get some good, full-speed reps today and this afternoon, and figure out exactly how we kind of tighten up the plan, and what it looks like to maximize his skill sets. But he's going to be ready to go and we expect to see a lot of him.”
How much of Odell Beckham Jr. will Rams fans see in Week 12 when the team heads to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers?
In Beckham's Rams debut, he was among the starters that lined up out-wide on the first play of the game from scrimmage, yet his chances to make plays didn’t quite evolve. But ahead of this week's game – given McVay said that he "expects to see a lot off him" – Beckham should see a chunk of opportunities alongside Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson on Sunday in Green Bay.
Beckham recorded two receptions for 18 yards against the 49ers. In Week 12, the Rams appear to have much bigger plans for him as they look to get back in the win column after dropping consecutive games.
