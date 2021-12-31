Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 17 at Ravens

    The Rams have released its Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.
    The Los Angeles Rams had six starters listed on the Thursday injury report, though just three of them were noted as non-participants. 

    Meanwhile, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson – who was limited on Wednesday – was downgraded to a non-participant for Thursday after limping through yesterday's practice.

    Here's how the Rams and Ravens stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report leading up to the Week 17 matchup inside M&T Bank Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did Not Participant (DNP)

    • S Taylor Rapp (shoulder)
    • DL Greg Gaines (hand)
    • WR Van Jefferson (rest)

    Full Participant (FP)

    • WR Ben Skowronek (limited)
    • CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)
    • DL Aaron Donald (rest)
    • OL Brian Allen (knee)
    • OLB Chris Garrett (illness)

    Ravens Injury Report

    Did Not Participant (DNP)

    • CB Anthony Averett (ribs/chest)
    • QB Lamar Jackson (ankle)
    • OLB Odafe Oweh (foot)
    • G Ben Powers (foot)
    • TE Nick Boyle (rest)
    • WR Marquise Brown (illness)
    • T Alejandro Villanueva (rest)
    • NT Brandon Williams (rest)

    Limited Participant (LP)

    • WR Devin Duvernay (ankle)
    • LB Malik Harrison (illness)
    • DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. (knee)
    • FB Patrick Ricard (knee)

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

