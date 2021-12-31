Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 17 at Ravens
The Los Angeles Rams had six starters listed on the Thursday injury report, though just three of them were noted as non-participants.
Meanwhile, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson – who was limited on Wednesday – was downgraded to a non-participant for Thursday after limping through yesterday's practice.
Here's how the Rams and Ravens stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report leading up to the Week 17 matchup inside M&T Bank Stadium:
Rams Injury Report
Did Not Participant (DNP)
- S Taylor Rapp (shoulder)
- DL Greg Gaines (hand)
- WR Van Jefferson (rest)
Full Participant (FP)
- WR Ben Skowronek (limited)
- CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)
- DL Aaron Donald (rest)
- OL Brian Allen (knee)
- OLB Chris Garrett (illness)
Ravens Injury Report
Did Not Participant (DNP)
- CB Anthony Averett (ribs/chest)
- QB Lamar Jackson (ankle)
- OLB Odafe Oweh (foot)
- G Ben Powers (foot)
- TE Nick Boyle (rest)
- WR Marquise Brown (illness)
- T Alejandro Villanueva (rest)
- NT Brandon Williams (rest)
Limited Participant (LP)
- WR Devin Duvernay (ankle)
- LB Malik Harrison (illness)
- DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. (knee)
- FB Patrick Ricard (knee)
