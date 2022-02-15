Rams Stars Celebrate Super Bowl Championship at Disneyland on Monday

Following the Rams' Super Bowl victory, they celebrated by going to Disneyland on Monday.

Less than 24 hours since the Los Angeles Rams became Super Bowl champions, they wasted no time getting the celebration underway.

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp said at his Monday morning press conference that he's heading to the park following his media obligations.

"I think we're going to keep it L.A. and head over to Disneyland," Kupp said when asked if he was going to Disney World after becoming Super Bowl champions. "The cross-country trip is not happening today."

Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive tackle Aaron Donald were honored at the theme park, featuring a victory parade down Main Street.

All three players at Disneyland were foundational pieces all season long that played a monumental part in the Rams' success this season. It was no different on Super Bowl Sunday, as the trio delivered under the bright lights of the game's biggest stage.

Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Stafford with under two minutes left in regulation, adding to his total that saw him finish with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns before being named the game's MVP.

Stafford completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. In just his first season with the Rams, Stafford became the third quarterback to win a Super Bowl in year one with his new club.

Donald aided to the Rams' fierce pass rush that pressured Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for the majority of the night. As the Rams went on to sack him seven times and register 11 quarterback hits, Donald was responsible for bringing Burrow to the ground for two sacks. He also forced Burrow to throw an erratic pass on fourth-and-1 with 39 seconds left to seal the victory and declare L.A. world champions.

The team celebrations will continue as the Rams are scheduled to host a victory parade near the L.A. Coliseum on Wednesday. Details on the exact start time for the parade haven’t been announced.

