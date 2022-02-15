Rams HC Sean McVay is Focused on Enjoying Championship, Undecided on 2022 Return

Sean McVay's latest comments on returning for 2022 demonstrate he's not focused on his coaching future.

Rams coach Sean McVay led the franchise to their first Super Bowl victory in over two decades and its first in the market of Los Angeles. He became the youngest head coach to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at 36-years-old.

As the blue and gold confetti fell from above Sunday night at SoFi Stadium following the Rams' historic win, the team now unequivocally sits atop the league.

But how attainable is that for next season?

Well, a lot will be riding on McVay's future. The morning after McVay became a Super Bowl head coach, he was non-committal when asked about what his future holds in coaching.

“We’ll see," McVay said when asked if he'll be back with the Rams for the 2022 season.

McVay's comments were unquestionably not the most assuring thing for the team to hear. He's at the peak of his coaching powers, looking as if he has plenty more good years ahead of him, though when given the opportunity to close the talking point about retiring from coaching, McVay left it open.

"I'm just enjoying this moment right now," McVay said. "I'm really happy to be a part of this. Happy for that."

Ever since McVay became a rockstar head coach after taking over the Rams, he's been viewed as a polarizing figure who would have the potential to succeed on television as an analyst.

Certainly, McVay's deep knowledge of the sport would be a transcendent aspect to him breaking down the game for fans at home.

But it's also worth noting that the youngest coach to win a championship, has a roster full of stars, works alongside one of the league's better general managers and owners in the NFL, could be more of a leverage play than anything.

Using the threat of retirement is the ultimate leverage play and that could be McVay's course of thinking to elevate his value ahead of a contract extension.

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff acknowledged the grinder mentality that he's seen McVay go to work with on a day-to-day basis, indicating that it's probably not the most healthy lifestyle.

"I would agree I don't think Sean's current pace is sustainable, in terms of how much work he puts in, if you want to have a family," Demoff said. "But I think the one thing (is) these guys all love football. They love being around each other, they feed off of each other. A month away, two months away, from everybody and I think things will feel a lot better."

Throughout this cycle of rumblings that advise that McVay would contemplate retirement, one of the key aspects is for him to endure more family time.

McVay has two years on his current contract, though winning a championship typically grants head coaches an extension. However, the Rams might not just be competing with the market of head coaching contracts but also the going rate for top television analysts.

CBS Sports pays Tony Romo $17 million annually, meaning that the Rams might have to make McVay a similar offer, setting him up to be the highest-paid coach by a significant margin to keep him at the helm for years to come.

