Skip to main content
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams

Rams Set Plans for Super Bowl Parade in Los Angeles

A date has been set for when the Rams will celebrate their Super Bowl LVI victory.

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions and they'll have the opportunity to share the moment with fans and members of their city on Wednesday when the team holds a celebratory parade.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff said Monday that the team will hold their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, starting at the Shrine Auditorium and finishing at the L.A. Coliseum with a rally being held outside the stadium. 

The Rams played at the L.A. Coliseum from 2016 to 2019, so holding a championship celebration around the surrounding area, really signals a Hollywood ending. 

Details on the exact start time for the parade haven’t been announced.

The Rams' parade will mark the first celebratory parade in California since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lakers and Dodgers each won championships in their respective sports during the 2020 season, but neither team was able to host a victory parade due to state guidelines.

Recommended Articles

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams Set Plans for Super Bowl Parade in Los Angeles

A date has been set for when the Rams will celebrate their Super Bowl LVI victory.

17 seconds ago
17 seconds ago
USATSI_17682099
Play

Rams Turned to Cooper Kupp With Game on the Line to Cap Off Super Bowl LVI Win

Cooper Kupp delivered at Super Bowl LVI in a similar fashion that he's done all season, coming through in the clutch when it mattered most.

52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
USATSI_17681119
Play

Aaron Donald, Rams Defense Close Out Super Bowl LVI Silencing Bengals Offense in Crunch Time

Aaron Donald and the Rams defense delivered in the big moment, capping off a 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

The Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl win Sunday night at SoFi Stadium featured the organization's first championship victory in Los Angeles. While the team won Super Bowl XXXIV in St. Louis, this will provide fans of the L.A. region their first opportunity to experience a celebration of this magnitude.

Ahead of Wednesday's parade, the historical Hollywood sign will undergo a minor change. The sign will spell out “Rams House" from Monday to Wednesday.

“What a day in Los Angeles,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can’t wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver.”

More from Ram Digest:

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Set Plans for Super Bowl Parade in Los Angeles

17 seconds ago
USATSI_17682099
News

Rams Turned to Cooper Kupp With Game on the Line to Cap Off Super Bowl LVI Win

52 minutes ago
USATSI_17681119
News

Aaron Donald, Rams Defense Close Out Super Bowl LVI Silencing Bengals Offense in Crunch Time

4 hours ago
USATSI_17680473
News

Rams' 23-20 Comeback Win Over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Completes All-In Master Plan

13 hours ago
USATSI_17680085
News

Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs. Bengals Halftime Report

19 hours ago
USATSI_17357320 (1)
News

Rams' Super Bowl LVI Inactives vs. Bengals

22 hours ago
USATSI_17661976
News

Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl LVI Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Feb 13, 2022
USATSI_17553945 (1)
News

Top Betting Props to Consider for Super Bowl LVI

Feb 13, 2022