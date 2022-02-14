Rams Set Plans for Super Bowl Parade in Los Angeles

A date has been set for when the Rams will celebrate their Super Bowl LVI victory.

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions and they'll have the opportunity to share the moment with fans and members of their city on Wednesday when the team holds a celebratory parade.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff said Monday that the team will hold their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, starting at the Shrine Auditorium and finishing at the L.A. Coliseum with a rally being held outside the stadium.

The Rams played at the L.A. Coliseum from 2016 to 2019, so holding a championship celebration around the surrounding area, really signals a Hollywood ending.

Details on the exact start time for the parade haven’t been announced.

The Rams' parade will mark the first celebratory parade in California since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lakers and Dodgers each won championships in their respective sports during the 2020 season, but neither team was able to host a victory parade due to state guidelines.

The Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl win Sunday night at SoFi Stadium featured the organization's first championship victory in Los Angeles. While the team won Super Bowl XXXIV in St. Louis, this will provide fans of the L.A. region their first opportunity to experience a celebration of this magnitude.

Ahead of Wednesday's parade, the historical Hollywood sign will undergo a minor change. The sign will spell out “Rams House" from Monday to Wednesday.

“What a day in Los Angeles,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can’t wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver.”

More from Ram Digest:

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.