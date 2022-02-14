Skip to main content
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals

Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs. Bengals Halftime Report

After two quarters in the books, which aspects of the first half have been the most impactful? Here's a look at the Rams and Bengals halftime report from Super Bowl LVI.

INGLEWOOD – Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals halftime report from Super Bowl LVI:

Halftime score

Rams 13, Bengals 10

Rams first half stats

  • 1st downs: 8
  • 3rd down conversation rate: 4-8
  • Total net yards: 184
  • Rushing yards: 26
  • Passing yards: 158
  • Field goals: 0
  • Penalties: 2 (10 yards)
  • Turnovers: 1

Quick analysis

  • Bengals attempt a fourth-down conversion at midfield on their opening drive but the Rams force a stop, which turns into a score for L.A.
  • Odell Beckham Jr. scores the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Beckham has logged seven touchdowns since Week 12.
  • Rams' defense held the Bengals on the first two drives, forcing a turnover on downs and a punt.
  • Bengals rookie wide receiver beats Jalen Ramsey down the sideline in the first quarter for a gain of 46 yards, setting Cincinnati up in field goal range to get their first points on the board.
  • Cooper Kupp slips through the cracks of the Bengals defense from inside the 20-yard line to catch a wide-open touchdown.
  • After four drives, Matthew Stafford had completed nine of 10 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
  • The Bengals dig into their trick plays, handing it to Joe Mixon as he throws a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins for a touchdown. 
  • Odell Beckham Jr. went down on a third-down play inside four minutes, reaching for his knee immediately.
  • Matthew Stafford throws an 'arm punt' that turns into a Jessie Bates interception just ahead of the two-minute warning.

Players to note in the first half

Rams

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17680085
Play

Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs. Bengals Halftime Report

After two quarters in the books, which aspects of the first half have been the most impactful? Here's a look at the Rams and Bengals halftime report from Super Bowl LVI.

just now
just now
USATSI_17357320 (1)
Play

Rams' Super Bowl LVI Inactives vs. Bengals

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17661976
Play

Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl LVI Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the closing betting lines ahead of the Rams and Bengals Super Bowl LVI matchup.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
  • Matthew Stafford: 12/18, 165 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception
  • Odell Beckham Jr.: 2 catches, 52 yards, 1 touchdown
  • Cooper Kupp: 3 catches, 40 yards, 1 touchdown
  • Darious Williams: 4 tackles
  • Leonard Floyd: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit

Bengals

  • Joe Burrow: 12/18, 114 yards
  • Joe Mixon: 7 rushes, 40 yards – 1 pass, 6 yards, 1 touchdown
  • Ja'Marr Chase: 3 catches, 62 yards
  • Tee Higgins: 3 catches, 25 yards, 1 touchdown
  • Trey Hendrickson: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit
  • Chidobe Awuzie: 5 tackles

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

USATSI_17680085
News

Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs. Bengals Halftime Report

just now
USATSI_17357320 (1)
News

Rams' Super Bowl LVI Inactives vs. Bengals

2 hours ago
USATSI_17661976
News

Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl LVI Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

6 hours ago
USATSI_17553945 (1)
News

Top Betting Props to Consider for Super Bowl LVI

8 hours ago
USATSI_17591643 (1)
News

Rams vs. Bengals: Predictions for Super Bowl LVI

9 hours ago
USATSI_17600416
News

Super Bowl LVI Preview: What to Watch for in Rams-Bengals Clash at SoFi Stadium

Feb 12, 2022
USATSI_17600897
News

Rams vs. Bengals: Super Bowl LVI Prediction and Picks

Feb 12, 2022
USATSI_17663420
News

Rams Players and Coaches Speak on Behalf of Andrew Whitworth Being Named Walter Payton Man of the Year

Feb 11, 2022