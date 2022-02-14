Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs. Bengals Halftime Report
After two quarters in the books, which aspects of the first half have been the most impactful? Here's a look at the Rams and Bengals halftime report from Super Bowl LVI.
INGLEWOOD – Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals halftime report from Super Bowl LVI:
Halftime score
Rams 13, Bengals 10
Rams first half stats
- 1st downs: 8
- 3rd down conversation rate: 4-8
- Total net yards: 184
- Rushing yards: 26
- Passing yards: 158
- Field goals: 0
- Penalties: 2 (10 yards)
- Turnovers: 1
Quick analysis
- Bengals attempt a fourth-down conversion at midfield on their opening drive but the Rams force a stop, which turns into a score for L.A.
- Odell Beckham Jr. scores the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Beckham has logged seven touchdowns since Week 12.
- Rams' defense held the Bengals on the first two drives, forcing a turnover on downs and a punt.
- Bengals rookie wide receiver beats Jalen Ramsey down the sideline in the first quarter for a gain of 46 yards, setting Cincinnati up in field goal range to get their first points on the board.
- Cooper Kupp slips through the cracks of the Bengals defense from inside the 20-yard line to catch a wide-open touchdown.
- After four drives, Matthew Stafford had completed nine of 10 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
- The Bengals dig into their trick plays, handing it to Joe Mixon as he throws a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins for a touchdown.
- Odell Beckham Jr. went down on a third-down play inside four minutes, reaching for his knee immediately.
- Matthew Stafford throws an 'arm punt' that turns into a Jessie Bates interception just ahead of the two-minute warning.
Players to note in the first half
Rams
- Matthew Stafford: 12/18, 165 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception
- Odell Beckham Jr.: 2 catches, 52 yards, 1 touchdown
- Cooper Kupp: 3 catches, 40 yards, 1 touchdown
- Darious Williams: 4 tackles
- Leonard Floyd: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit
Bengals
- Joe Burrow: 12/18, 114 yards
- Joe Mixon: 7 rushes, 40 yards – 1 pass, 6 yards, 1 touchdown
- Ja'Marr Chase: 3 catches, 62 yards
- Tee Higgins: 3 catches, 25 yards, 1 touchdown
- Trey Hendrickson: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit
- Chidobe Awuzie: 5 tackles
