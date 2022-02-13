Rams' Super Bowl LVI Inactives vs. Bengals
INGLEWOOD – The Rams placed tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) and offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (chest) on injured reserve earlier this week. Meanwhile, L.A.'s inactives have been released and there aren't any surprises as it pertains to their Super Bowl roster.
As for the Bengals, tight end C.J Uzomah (knee) is active after missing practice or being held to a limited participant for the vast majority of preparations leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.
Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Bengals have released which players will be inactive for Super Bowl LVI.
Here is the complete list of the inactives:
The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.
Rams Inactives
- QB Bryce Perkins
- RB Jake Funk
- OLB Chris Garrett
- OLB Terrell Lewis
- OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
- DL Bobby Brown III
- DB Blake Countess
Bengals Inactives
- DT Mike Daniels
- CB Vernon Hargreaves
- DE Wyatt Ray
- DT Tyler Shelvin
- OL Fred Johnson
- WR Trenton Irwin
- HB Trayveon Williams
