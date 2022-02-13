Rams' Super Bowl LVI Inactives vs. Bengals

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.

INGLEWOOD – The Rams placed tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) and offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (chest) on injured reserve earlier this week. Meanwhile, L.A.'s inactives have been released and there aren't any surprises as it pertains to their Super Bowl roster.

As for the Bengals, tight end C.J Uzomah (knee) is active after missing practice or being held to a limited participant for the vast majority of preparations leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Bengals have released which players will be inactive for Super Bowl LVI.

Here is the complete list of the inactives:

Rams Inactives

Feb 1, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; A Los Angeles Rams helmet and Vince Lombardi trophy are seen at SoFi Stadium. The Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

QB Bryce Perkins

RB Jake Funk

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

DL Bobby Brown III

DB Blake Countess

Bengals Inactives

Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (29) catches a pass during warmups prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

DT Mike Daniels

CB Vernon Hargreaves

DE Wyatt Ray

DT Tyler Shelvin

OL Fred Johnson

WR Trenton Irwin

HB Trayveon Williams

