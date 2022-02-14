Rams Turned to Cooper Kupp With Game on the Line to Cap Off Super Bowl LVI Win

Cooper Kupp delivered at Super Bowl LVI in a similar fashion that he's done all season, coming through in the clutch when it mattered most.

Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne, Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown.

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp?

While it may be a little early to crown the record-breaking duo one of the top quarterback and wide receiver pairings in the league's history. But, after this past season, they could be on the cusp of joining the pairs above based on the trajectory in which they capped off their first year together.

Kupp's record-breaking season saw him finish second all-time in single-season receiving yards while shattering the Rams' franchise record for catches and yards. On the grand stage of the Super Bowl, Kupp hauled in eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, earning the game's MVP award.

Kupp became the eighth receiver to be named Super Bowl MVP and the first since Julian Edelman in Super Bowl LIII. Edelman earned his honor the last time the Rams were in the Super Bowl, which resulted in a 13-3 Patriots victory. Despite not playing in that game due to injury, Kupp says he had a vision for what the future had in store.

"In 2019 we walked off that field last time after losing to the Patriots," Kupp said at his post-game press conference. "I was not able to be a part of that thing, but I do not know what it was, but there was this vision that God revealed to me that we were going to come back and we were going to be a part of a Super Bowl, we were going to win it, and somehow I was going to walk off the field as the MVP of the game."

Kupp's first touchdown came on the heels of Kupp slipping through the cracks of Cincinnati's secondary to haul in a wide-open grab in the corner of the end zone. Initially acting as a blocker for a run play, Kupp ended up running a post route to the back corner, where he had plenty of separation from Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.

His second and game-winning touchdown came on a precisely orchestrated drive by the Rams' offense. Kupp contributed 39 yards on four catches through the air while also picking up a crucial fourth down on a rushing attempt. Kupp drew three penalties on the final drive to set the Rams up on the goal-line before capping off the drive with a touchdown catch on a back-shoulder ball from Matthew Stafford that gave L.A. a 23-20 lead with time expiring.

With Kupp facing one-on-one coverage, the opportunity was there for the taking as Stafford fed his top receiver the ball in crunch time to rally back from a late fourth-quarter deficit.

"Coverage zero, you got that inside leverage, so I tried to weave to his leverage and make him move in a little bit and make him jab one time and be able to give Matthew some room to put the ball where he wanted to," Kupp said. "He made a great back-shoulder throw, and I was able to come down with it."

Kupp's entire season of awards includes Super Bowl MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, First-team All-Pro, the wide receiver triple crown and the most catches in a single postseason (33).

Following one of the most impressive campaigns the NFL has seen from a pass-catcher, Kupp gave credit to his teammates for aiding to his success this season.

"I am just so thankful for them, and all of these things are team awards," Kupp said. "You don't have a successful receiver without all the other guys doing their job so each of those guys who has stepped on the field, I am so incredibly thankful for them."

