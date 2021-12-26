Vikings Expected to Get Back Key Starter From Injury in Week 16 vs. Rams

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Vikings Expected to Get Back WR Adam Thielen From Injury in Week 16 vs. Rams

    The Vikings are expected to receive a boost on offense in Week 16 vs. the Rams.
    The Minnesota Vikings listed wide receiver Adam Thielen as questionable on the final injury report, but he's expected to play Sunday against the Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Thielen suffered a high ankle sprain during the Vikings' Week 13 loss to the Detroit Lions. Since then, the highly productive pass-catcher has been sidelined the last two weeks.

    Thielen ranks second on the Minnesota offense behind Justin Jefferson in receptions (64) and yards (686), while registering a team-high 10 touchdowns.

    Thielen was limited in each day of practice according to this week's injury report, indicating he's made gradual progress since suffering the blow to his ankle.

    "I feel really good about where we're at," Thielen said Wednesday. "I've got really good people around me that have been really helping me. I think we're on a faster track than most with this injury, so I'm excited about that and the opportunity to get out here and just get back to playing."

    In Thielen's return, he'll be tasked with facing a Rams defense that's played an improved brand of football of late across the last three weeks. Throughout the month of December, the Rams are holding opponents to an average of 13.3 points per game.

    Kickoff for this Week 16 matchup is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PT inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

