    •
    December 24, 2021
    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 16 at Vikings

    The Rams have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the Vikings.
    The Los Angeles Rams final injury report includes defensive tackle Greg Gaines listed as questionable.

    As for the Vikings, their injury report to begin the week featured six starters. However, as things progressed, wide receiver Adam Thielen remains the lone player listed as questionable on Minnesota's final injury report.

    Here's how the Rams and Vikings stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report leading up to the Week 16 matchup inside U.S. Bank Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did Not Participant (DNP)

    • OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)

    Limited Participant (LP)

    • DL Greg Gaines (ankle)

    Full Participant (FP)

    • DL A'Shawn Robinson (bicep)
    • LB Jamir Jones (ankle)
    • CB Darious Williams (back)

    Game Status:

    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 16 at Vikings

    QUESTIONABLE: DL Greg Gaines

    Vikings Injury Report

    Limited Participant (LP)

    • WR Adam Thielen (ankle)
    • FB CJ Ham (hamstring)

    Full Participant (FP)

    • QB Kirk Cousins (rib)

    Game Status:

    QUESTIONABLE: WR Adam Thielen

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

