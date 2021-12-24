Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 16 at Vikings
The Los Angeles Rams final injury report includes defensive tackle Greg Gaines listed as questionable.
As for the Vikings, their injury report to begin the week featured six starters. However, as things progressed, wide receiver Adam Thielen remains the lone player listed as questionable on Minnesota's final injury report.
Here's how the Rams and Vikings stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report leading up to the Week 16 matchup inside U.S. Bank Stadium:
Rams Injury Report
Did Not Participant (DNP)
- OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)
Limited Participant (LP)
- DL Greg Gaines (ankle)
Full Participant (FP)
- DL A'Shawn Robinson (bicep)
- LB Jamir Jones (ankle)
- CB Darious Williams (back)
Game Status:
QUESTIONABLE: DL Greg Gaines
Vikings Injury Report
Limited Participant (LP)
- WR Adam Thielen (ankle)
- FB CJ Ham (hamstring)
Full Participant (FP)
- QB Kirk Cousins (rib)
Game Status:
QUESTIONABLE: WR Adam Thielen
