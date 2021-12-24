Rams at Vikings: Week 16 Prediction and Picks

Which team holds the edge? We give our predictions ahead of the Rams at Vikings Week 16 matchup.

The Rams are getting much healthier than they were in Week 15 when they had a long list of players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. After defeating the Seahawks on Tuesday night, the Rams will be tasked with hitting the road on a shortened week to face the Vikings as Minnesota's now won three straight contests.

With a game on the line the Rams need in order to presumably climb the NFC West standings, here are our staff predictions and picks ahead of the Rams and Vikings Week 16 matchup:

Nick Cothrel, Publisher

The Rams are riding a three-game win streak and enter a game in Week 16 in which they serve as 3.5-point road favorites. The offense has shown a glimpse of the early-season brilliance they displayed over the first two months of the season, plus the defense has manifested growth throughout the month of December, holding teams to an average of 13.3 points per game.

Additionally, the Vikings, whose offense runs through the rushing attack of Dalvin Cook, will be required to pivot. Cook was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday and will miss Sunday's action. The Kirk Cousins-led Vikings can flash the big play at times, but with the way in which the Rams' pass rush has showcased its stout ability, I see the Rams closing out a narrow victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Prediction: Rams 28, Vikings 24

Connor O'Brien, Writer

One of Matthew Stafford’s old division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings pose an intriguing challenge for the Rams. During his time in Detroit, Stafford faced the Vikings 21 times, holding an 8-13 record in that span. While he didn’t have Cooper Kupp, a top-tier offensive line, or a stout defense. Stafford and the rest of the offensive weapons could feast on a Vikings defense that's allowing 252 passing yards per game – the fourth-most in the NFL.

For the Vikings, they dominated a Bears team that continued to shoot themselves in the foot last Monday night. Minnesota never got the offense going, but it was enough to squeak by a gutless Chicago squad. This week, the task for the Vikings will be much tougher, as starting running back Dalvin Cook tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game. Despite the short week and travel for the Rams, they look to be the more complete team. This is a crucial game for both teams, and I believe the Rams are victorious on the road.

Prediction: Rams: 31, Vikings: 21

MJ Hurley, Writer

The Rams' momentum is building week-over-week and the team is feeling good. Sitting at 10-4, tied atop the NFC West, L.A. needs to take care of business in Minnesota in an attempt to possibly move ahead of the Arizona Cardinals if they fall short to the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas day. The 7-7 Vikings rank in the bottom of the NFL in passing and rushing yards allowed, which bodes well for a streaking Cooper Kupp and Sony Michel. The Vikings are coming off of a solid win over the Chicago Bears, but the Rams are clearly the better team.

As long as the Rams' trio of pass rushers – Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd – apply sufficient pressure to Kirk Cousins, L.A. should have no troubles against a team that will be one-dimensional without their star running back Dalvin Cook.

Prediction: Rams 27, Vikings 23

