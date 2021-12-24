Rams Activate Two Starters From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Rams Activate TE Tyler Higbee, S Jordan Fuller From Reserve/COVID-19 List
The Rams are nearing full strength after a strenuous two weeks that saw as many as 29 players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list at one point.
On Friday, the Rams activated two starters: tight end Tyler Higbee and safety Jordan Fuller. The Rams' playmakers of Higbee and Fuller are now expected to play Sunday in Minnesota when the Rams face the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Thursday evening when Rams coach Sean McVay met with reporters via a conference call he stated that Fuller would be returning Friday but still remained uncertain about Higbee's status.
Fuller was activated after his 10 days expired on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, whereas Higbee was required to register a negative test.
This was Higbee's second stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, putting him on reserve twice within a week in which he missed the last two games, including a false positive that he endured during his first go-around.
Offensive tackle Joe Noteboom now sits as the lone player on the Rams' active roster to still be on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He can still presumably be available for the Week 16 game if his tests upon game-time come out negative.
The Rams also designated running back Buddy Howell for return. His 21-day activation window has begun and still needs to be officially activated before joining the 53-man roster.
