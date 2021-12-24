Sean McVay Explains Where Cam Akers Stands in the Process of Making Improbable Return

Cam Akers' recovery process from his torn Achilles is almost officially behind him as he nears a return to the field.

The Los Angeles Rams designated running back Cam Akers from the non-football injury list on Thursday, prompting an improbable comeback after suffering a torn Achilles in July.

Initially, Akers' injury was thought of to be season-ending. But as he continued to progress at a rapid rate ahead of schedule, Rams coach Sean McVay said he learned a couple of months back that there would be a chance that Akers returns to the field prior to the season's end.

“I would say a couple months ago. The way that he was trending, you had an idea that if he stayed on track. I always give him a hard time about some of those Russian gymnasts that were making a comeback in about five months from the Achilles and performing in the Olympics," McVay said of Akers. "So, no I'd say we kind of had an idea that he was really accelerating his rehab and making great progress and he's a freak and a good one.”

Akers has yet to be officially activated and placed on the 53-man roster. His designation kicks off the 21-day activation window in which he can begin partaking in practices. While Akers didn't take the field yesterday and McVay indicated that he's still unsure exactly when that time will actually take place, McVay states that the team made this move with the plan of activating him prior to the 21-day window coming to a close.

“We really just started his 21-day clock," McVay said. "It's not something that he's going to be ready to go this week. It's going to be a progressive build, a little bit different than some of these other guys where you put them off that, you activate them and then they're immediately playing. So, there are still some levels to this. We want to be able to check the boxes and be smart with him. So, today's a hard gauge just because we didn't really do anything because some of the weather and things like that. This is really like a Tuesday in our player's mind. So, we're really just starting that 21-day clock with him and I'll be better equipped to answer that as we start actually really doing things that are physical practice reps, where he's been doing things in his rehab that's much more tolling than what we did today.”

Akers has posted workout videos to his social media channels throughout his rehab process periodically. McVay says while Akers didn’t practice upon being designated, he's been doing things that are more advanced than the intensity that the team went through during their Thursday jog-thru.

“Yeah, he has done such a great job," McVay said of Akers. "What a resilient, tough-minded guy. I think it's a credit to his work, (Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and the group that he's worked with, (Head Team Physician) Dr. ElAttrache, all doing a great job. It's an incredible story. Can't wait to get him back out there. When that is, (remains) something that we're going to continue to work through, but the guy is a stud in every sense of the word.”

The Rams have three games left as they enter Week 16 with a 10-4 record. The team has recently seen the resurgence of Sony Michel, and Darrell Henderson Jr.'s thigh injury appears to be behind him, meaning when Akers comes back into the fold, the Rams will have three well-grounded rushers.

"Sometimes it can be semantics, but the anticipation is we’re activating him with the expectation to be able to play," McVay said. "Whether we end up activating him this week, and he becomes a part of that 53, whether he ends up playing and is a part of that 48, those are things that we’re working through. But, I do see him being activated for us.”

Akers likely won't play this weekend in Minnesota and the following two weeks remain up in the air, but the expectation is for the second-year rusher to be activated at some point before the playoffs.

