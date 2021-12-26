Rams at Vikings Week 16 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
The Los Angeles Rams are significantly healthier than the last two weeks when the team was held without a handful of key starters as a result of being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Currently, the Rams have just two players on the active roster that have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list: Andrew Whitworth and Joe Noteboom.
Meanwhile, the Vikings will be without running back Dalvin Cook after he tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's contest.
Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 16 showdown between the Rams and Vikings:
*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Rams at Vikings Week 16
Point spread: Rams -3.5
Over/under point total: 48.5
Rams at Vikings Week 16 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
Here's a look at the final betting odds for the Rams' Week 16 contest against the Vikings.
Vikings Expected to Get Back Key Starter From Injury in Week 16 vs. Rams
The Vikings are expected to receive a boost on offense vs. the Rams with the return of Adam Thielen.
Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 16 at Vikings
The Rams have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the Vikings.
Moneyline: Rams -175, Vikings +145
The spread for the Rams and Vikings Week 16 matchup has not moved since it opened earlier this week with a 3.5-point line. While each team finds themselves riding a three-game win streak, the oddsmakers have the Rams winning by over a field goal.
As for the point total, the line has gone down one point after initially opening at 49.5 points.
Kickoff for this Week 16 matchup is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PT inside U.S. Bank Stadium.
More from Ram Digest:
- Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 16 at Vikings
- Rams at Vikings: Week 16 Prediction and Picks
- Rams Activate TE Tyler Higbee, S Jordan Fuller From Reserve/COVID-19 List
- Sean McVay Explains Where Cam Akers Stands in the Process of Making Improbable Return
- Rams at Vikings Week 16: 3 Bold Predictions
- Rams Activate Three Players From Reserve/COVID-19 List
- Rams Designate RB Cam Akers For Return From Injury List
- Rams at Vikings Week 16: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.