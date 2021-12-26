Rams at Vikings Week 16 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the final betting odds for the Rams' Week 16 contest against the Vikings.

The Los Angeles Rams are significantly healthier than the last two weeks when the team was held without a handful of key starters as a result of being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Currently, the Rams have just two players on the active roster that have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list: Andrew Whitworth and Joe Noteboom.

Meanwhile, the Vikings will be without running back Dalvin Cook after he tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's contest.

Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 16 showdown between the Rams and Vikings:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams at Vikings Week 16

Point spread: Rams -3.5

Over/under point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Rams -175, Vikings +145

The spread for the Rams and Vikings Week 16 matchup has not moved since it opened earlier this week with a 3.5-point line. While each team finds themselves riding a three-game win streak, the oddsmakers have the Rams winning by over a field goal.

As for the point total, the line has gone down one point after initially opening at 49.5 points.

Kickoff for this Week 16 matchup is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PT inside U.S. Bank Stadium.



Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.