The Key Veteran That Can Lead Rams to Victory in Week 13
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off of a hard loss to swallow against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Now going up against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, the Rams will need every part of their defensive core to shine.
One man who can lead the Rams to victory is veteran safety Quentin Lake. Lake has had himself a season, putting up career highs in multiple defensive categories for himself. Lake's production may have been overlooked, given the thunderous rookies taking a step up in the defensive side of the game.
So far this season, Lake has a total of 84 sacks, with 55 of them being solo. Both are career highs for Lake through the 11 games played for the Rams this season. He is ranked second on the team in total tackles and has been an effective piece of the defense all season.
Lake has three solo tackles of the four tackles he racked up in the loss against the Eagles, and while that number does not jump off the page, the solo tackles were at crucial times. Lake has also had major success, averaging five solo tackles a game and 7.6 total tackles a game.
So far this season, Lake's biggest performance came against the New England Patriots in Week 11. During that game, Lake ended with 11 total tackles and seven solos, which is his best performance in a game throughout his three years in the league.
Lake's solo tackle numbers have been good enough to crack him into the top 25 players in solo tackles this season, where Lake is tied at 21st. Lake is 27 tackles above the third leader in tackles on the Rams, Kamren Curl, who has 57.
The Rams' defense has caught the media with many young pieces that are projected to be offensive worst nightmares in youngsters Jared Verse and Kobie Turner, but it is still the veterans leading the charge for the Rams.
Going into Week 13, the defense will need Lake to continue his career year if it means getting the Rams into the playoff picture, whether that be a Wild Card spot or a division win.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.