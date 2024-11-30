Why the Rams Are Eager For Saints Defense
The Los Angeles Rams entered the season with serious playoff hopes that were almost dashed by numerous early season injuries. Those injuries led to a 1-4 start to the season for the Rams, giving them an uphill battle to the posteason.
The chances of a team starting the season 1-4 and making the playoffs are slim to none. It has happened 15 times since 1970, the Rams are battling injuries and history by securing a playoff berth this season.
After losing two of their last three games, the playoffs start Sunday for the Rams. A loss against the New Orleans Saints would make their road to the playoffs much more difficult.
Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur noted how well the Saints' defense has played over the last few weeks.
"They're playing at a really high clip these last few weeks. I've always had a lot of respect. I get it didn't work out for one reason or another in terms of [Former Saints Head Coach] Dennis [Allen], but I have a ton of respect for him as a coach and a player. [Saints Defensive Coordinator] Joe [Woods] has gone in there and put his own little spin on it within the foundation. These guys are playing hard.
“They're playing hard for [Interim Head Coach Darren Rizzi] 'Rizz', and they're not out of it. You're not out of it in this league until it's just all said and done and they're not out of it at all. They're playing that way. It's going to be a great test for us when we get to that place. It's always a hard place to play."
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford also made it clear that after winning two games in a row, the Saints have the Rams’ full attention. Stafford notes that the Saints’ defense has multiple talented players on it, and the Rams must find a way to stop them.
“[They're] aggressive and physical at all levels,” Stafford said. “Big front, physical, like to rush the passer, and [they're] long guys. Obviously, [Saints LB Demario Davis] '56' and [Saints LB Pete Werner] '20' have been doing it for a while. 56 for a long time, Davis has been a really good player for a long time in the second level. They have some veterans with a mix of good young guys in the back end as well. Talented defense, physical upfront, in your face, and ready to go, so we have to be ready to go."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.