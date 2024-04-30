Raven Country

Ravens Pick Up Odafe Oweh Fifth-Year Option

Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Odafe Oweh is now under contract until the 2025 season.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 16, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is pulled down
Nov 16, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is pulled down / Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are solidifying their future with one of their former top draft picks.

The team announced on Tuesday that it would pick up Odafe Oweh's fifth-year option. This means Oweh will be under contract until the 2025 season, and he'll receive a serious raise for next season with the Ravens.

Oweh, 25, will carry a cap hit of $3.6 million this season, but in 2025, that number will jump to $13.25 million, giving him a significant paybump.

The team's decision comes after the Ravens signed fellow 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman to a three-year extension worth $15 million. Because the Ravens aren't going with Bateman on his fifth-year option, it gave the Ravens more cap room to pull off the deal with Oweh.

Oweh has certainly earned the raise, recording 13 sacks in 45 career games. While he missed four games last year due to an ankle injury, he rebounded well and became a key piece of the pass rush.

Oweh is just the 14th player from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft to have his option picked up, which is typically a low number for a draft class to have. There is more time for other teams to pick up options for their guys with the deadline on May 2, and it's possible that other players will have the same fate as Oweh. But for now, the Ravens have figured things out and they are moving forward with Oweh.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.