Ravens Pick Up Odafe Oweh Fifth-Year Option
The Baltimore Ravens are solidifying their future with one of their former top draft picks.
The team announced on Tuesday that it would pick up Odafe Oweh's fifth-year option. This means Oweh will be under contract until the 2025 season, and he'll receive a serious raise for next season with the Ravens.
Oweh, 25, will carry a cap hit of $3.6 million this season, but in 2025, that number will jump to $13.25 million, giving him a significant paybump.
The team's decision comes after the Ravens signed fellow 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman to a three-year extension worth $15 million. Because the Ravens aren't going with Bateman on his fifth-year option, it gave the Ravens more cap room to pull off the deal with Oweh.
Oweh has certainly earned the raise, recording 13 sacks in 45 career games. While he missed four games last year due to an ankle injury, he rebounded well and became a key piece of the pass rush.
Oweh is just the 14th player from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft to have his option picked up, which is typically a low number for a draft class to have. There is more time for other teams to pick up options for their guys with the deadline on May 2, and it's possible that other players will have the same fate as Oweh. But for now, the Ravens have figured things out and they are moving forward with Oweh.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!