Raven Country

'Versatile' Ravens Rookie DE Expected to Compete

Baltimore Ravens third-round pick Adisa Isaac could see a big role in his rookie season.

Jeremy Brener

The Baltimore Ravens boosted their pass rush during the draft with their third-round selection Adisa Isaac.

Isaac, the No. 92 overall pick out of Penn State, had a knack for finding the quarterback with 11.5 sacks in his final two seasons with the Nittany Lions. But he was also making plays you don't find in the stat sheet, and that's what impressed the Ravens in the pre-draft process.

"I saw a guy on tape that makes a lot of plays," coach John Harbaugh said. "He has got some real pass rushing abilities. ... For us, he's gonna be in the rotation."

Adding Isaac helps soften the blow of losing Jadeveon Clowney, who had 9.5 sacks in a breakout year in 2023 before signing with the Carolina Panthers in the offseason. Isaac's role isn't entirely clear, but he'll be in the mix alongside David Ojabo, Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy among others. But Isaac's ability to play in multiple spots increases his chances of seeing the field.

"I'm a very versatile player," Isaac said. "You can plug me, play me anywhere, and I feel like I bring a lot to the Ravens organization."

Isaac has always looked to get better and improve his game, and that's what makes him such an intriguing prospect for the Ravens. He is willing to put the work in and he believes with the strong coaching staff in Baltimore that he will be able to flourish in the NFL.

