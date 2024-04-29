Raven Country

Blocking for Lamar Jackson 'Dream Come True' for Ravens Rookie

Baltimore Ravens second-round pick Roger Rosengarten is excited to play alongside MVP Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore Ravens rookie Roger Rosengarten is thrilled to fulfill his lifelong dream of being in the NFL.

But it appears being drafted by the Ravens, and playing with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, is a cherry on top.

"As soon as I heard [it was] Baltimore, that's the first thing that came to my mind – blocking for Lamar [Jackson]," Rosengarten said. "[He's] an elite-level quarterback, an MVP-level quarterback. It's a dream come true. Baltimore is one of those places where it's been a historic program for such a long time, and just to hear my name called and have everybody on the staff come [on the phone] and congratulate me, it was such a great feeling."

Jackson was sacked 37 times last season, tied for ninth in the league among all quarterbacks. That's certainly a number the Ravens would like to shrink in the upcoming season, and Rosengarten could be part of that plan to make it happen. Rosengarten never allowed a sack during his college career in over 1,100 snaps, and it sounds like he plans for that to continue in the NFL.

Of course, Jackson is a mobile quarterback who likes to escape the pocket, so it won't be easy. However, Rosengarten appears ready for the challenge to protect the most valuable player in the league.

