Ravens Rookie Drawing Comparisons to Former DB
After the Baltimore Ravens saw Geno Stone flock to the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals in free agency, they needed to fill the gap with a new defensive back.
They may have found that in Sanoussi Kane, the team's final pick of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Purdue.
"Sanoussi [Kane] is a guy that we were talking about right at the end – it's so much love between the scouts and the coaches," coach John Harbaugh said. "In some ways, he's kind of similar to that guy from Iowa whose name will not be mentioned because he's playing in the division here. But, we appreciate Geno [Stone] and all he did for us. But, [it's] kind of a similar kind of pick – a really heady player, a really productive player."
Stone, like Kane, was a seventh-round pick in 2020. And while he bounced around between the practice squad and the active roster in his rookie season, things began to change once he left the team at the end of the 2020 season.
The Houston Texans claimed Stone off waivers late in the season, but when things didn't work out, Stone found himself back in Baltimore in 2021. That's when his career really took off. He became a regular rotation player for the Ravens, eventually becoming a starter in 2023. This past season, Stone led the league with seven interceptions and parlayed his play into a new deal with the Bengals.
This doesn't mean that Kane, the 250th player selected over the weekend, will eventually lead the league in picks. But it does mean that the team values him in high regard if they are comparing him to Stone. He may not have an easy road towards the top of the Ravens depth chart, but he will have a chance to move up the ladder over time.
