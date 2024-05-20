What to Watch for at Ravens OTAs
Monday is a big day for the Baltimore Ravens as organized team activities begin, and by extension, the next phase of their offseason.
Over 10 OTA sessions in the next three weeks, a much clearer picture of the 2024 Ravens will come into focus. While OTAs are just seven-on-seven as opposed to the normal 11-on-11, but it is the first time rookies will get to take the field alongside veterans. Additionally, it's a prime chance for coaches to set the tone for the entire season to come.
Last year, the Ravens had a load of questions with a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken and an entirely new receiving corps being just two of the biggest questions. This year, though, there are far fewer questions after a 13-4 season, but there are still some such as how new defensive coordinator Zachary Orr will adjust the scheme.
With that said, here are three things to watch throughout OTAs.
How will the offensive line come together?
Baltimore's offensive line certainly wasn't bad last season, but it wasn't to the incredibly high standards this franchise has set. The Ravens clearly knew that the line needed to improve, as they've invested significant resources into it this offseason, most notably drafting tackle Roger Rosengarten in the second round.
Currently, Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum have their respective starting spots at left tackle and center locked up, assuming they're healthy. However, the rest of the line is full of question marks.
Could Rosengarten take the starting right tackle job right away? How will the Ravens replace the loss of both starting guards in Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson? Those are just some of the questions facing the offensive line this offseason.
What changes will the new coaching staff bring?
The Ravens are more than used to losing coaches each offseason, but that doesn't make it any less challenging. The biggest departure is that of defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who left to become the Seattle Seahawks' new head coach.
Baltimore clearly believes in Orr, the second-youngest defensive coordinator in the league at just 31 years old, but he has a much different demeanor than his predecesor. Even if it's not a drastic change, it will be interesting to see how Orr and the other new coaches, primarily on the defensive side, will put their own stamp on the team.
Who could miss OTAs?
It's a very simple question, but that one needs to be monitored every single year. Whether it's due to injury or otherwise, there's always at least one notable name missing.
Players such as running back Keaton Mitchell and linebacker David Ojabo are coming off major injuries last season, so it will be interesting to see them back on the field. No one on the roster seems like an obvious holdout candidate, but then again, anything can happen in OTAs.
