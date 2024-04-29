Raven Country

Rookie QB Sees Opportunity With Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens newest quarterback sees a shot for himself in the NFL.

Many were surprised when the Baltimore Ravens selected a quarterback in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Among those shocked by the news was Devin Leary, the quarterback the Ravens selected with the No. 218 overall pick.

Leary isn't expecting to be a starter in Baltimore, especially with Lamar Jackson atop the depth chart, but he is excited to come in and be his teammate.

"Man, [he's a] a dawg, a dawg," Leary said. "When I committed to NC State out of high school, he was someone who obviously I followed. Being able to play in the ACC and turn on film in the past, being able to see him carve up defenses, [it's] really an awesome opportunity for me to come in and meet him and learn behind him, and obviously just help as much as I can in that quarterback room to bring value."

Leary is expected to be the third quarterback in his rookie season behind Jackson and veteran Josh Johnson. He'll have the chance to learn behind those guys in hopes of maybe becoming Jackson's backup someday, but for now, Leary's goal should be to soak everything in like a sponge, because you never know what may happen in the NFL, and the Ravens selected him to continue the franchise's winning culture in his own way.

