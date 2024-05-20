Ravens Sign Former Champion's Son
The Baltimore Ravens' latest undrafted free agent signing should be familiar for longtime fans.
On Monday, the Ravens announced the signing of former Samford receiver Qadir Ismail. He is the son of former Baltimore receiver Qadry Ismail, who spent three years with the Ravens from 1999-2001 and won Super Bowl XXXV with the team.
Qadir began his career as a quarterback at Villanova in 2018, then moved to receiver in 2021 and transferred to Sanford a year later. Throughout his three years as a receiver, he has caught 25 passes for 321 yards.
The 6-6, 215-pound receiver received an invite to the Ravens' rookie minicamp, and clearly, he performed well enough for the team to sign him. Baltimore hopes that he can develop into a weapon just like his father, who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in two of his three seasons in the Charm City.
He'll come in to compete for a roster spot throughout the summer, looking to continue his impressive workouts as the team begins OTAs, minicamp and training camp.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!