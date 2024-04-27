Ravens Select Washington OT in Round 2
The Baltimore Ravens are looking towards the offensive side of the football for their second selection of the 2024 NFL Draft.
With the No. 62 overall pick, the Ravens are selecting Washington tackle Roger Rosengarten.
Rosengarten is the fifth member of the Huskies to be drafted so far, joining quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (Atlanta Falcons, No. 8), receiver Rome Odunze (Chicago Bears, No. 9), offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 20) and receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (New England Patriots, No. 37).
Rosengarten started every game for the Huskies in their quest towards the National Championship, winning 14 games before losing to the Michigan Wolverines in the final game of the season.
Rosengarten now takes his talent to the Ravens, a team that desperately needed to add depth to the offensive line. With Rosengarten in the fold, he can play both on the left and the right side with his 6-6 frame and 285-pound size. Considering tackle Morgan Moses left the Ravens this offseason, Rosengarten may have a chance to become a Day 1 starter.
Rosengarten joins Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins, who was taken yesterday with the No. 30 overall pick. The Ravens' next pick comes in the third round with the No. 93 overall selection.
