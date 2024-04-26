Raven Country

Ravens Draft Grade: Baltimore Lands Star in First Round

The Baltimore Ravens selected cornerback Nate Wiggins with the No. 30 overall pick, and they should be commended for it.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) returns an interception
Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) returns an interception / Gannett-USA TODAY NETWORK
The Baltimore Ravens are thrilled to have Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins added to their team after being selected with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wiggins was the third cornerback taken off the board and he fills a big need for the Ravens in the secondary.

Given the fact that the Ravens filled a need with a player they thought wouldn't be available, the team is getting an A- for the pick.

Wiggins has good length for a cornerback at 6-2, which will allow him to be a defender against some of the biggest receivers in the league. He also has blazing 4.28 speed, which allows him to keep up with the fastest players in the NFL. And he still has a ton of potential that the Ravens can extract from.

There are some parts of this move that aren't perfect, however. While Wiggins has the length and the speed, his 175-pound frame could have him struggle against some of the league's stronger receivers. He's only 20 years old, so he has time to grow physically.

The Ravens also had the chance to acquire more picks and possibly grab Wiggins early in the second round given the drop on cornerbacks and defensive prospects as a whole. Had they gotten more assets and still drafted Wiggins, they probably would have gotten an A for the move.

Instead, the Ravens get an A-, which is a terrific start to their draft class. They will have opportunities to add onto it as the weekend continues and build one of the top rookie crops in the NFL.

Published
