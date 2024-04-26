Raven Country

Ravens Top Pick 'Couldn't Be More Happy'

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins is excited after being drafted No. 30 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins (DB42) talks to the media
Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins (DB42) talks to the media / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The newest member of the Baltimore Ravens appears ready to join the flock.

Nate Wiggins waited a while on Thursday night for his name to be called, but the wait was well worth it after the Ravens called him to tell him he was their pick.

"It was a lot of emotions going on, thinking that I was going to go early then falling to 30. It was a lot of emotions, but I'm happy to be here, man. I'm happy to be in Baltimore. I can't be more happy," Wiggins said.

Wiggins was one of several defensive prospects who was surprised to see a bit of a fall in the first round. A record-shattering 14 offensive prospects were taken to start the draft, meaning there was a bargain on the top defenders in the second half of the round. The Ravens didn't think they would have the chance to draft Wiggins if they stayed at No. 30, but when they were on the clock, they were extremely happy to take the cornerback out of Clemson.

Now, Wiggins will have the chance to welcome the rest of his fellow draft classmates over the weekend before getting to work at rookie minicamp in early May.


Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.