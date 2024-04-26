Ravens Top Pick 'Couldn't Be More Happy'
The newest member of the Baltimore Ravens appears ready to join the flock.
Nate Wiggins waited a while on Thursday night for his name to be called, but the wait was well worth it after the Ravens called him to tell him he was their pick.
"It was a lot of emotions going on, thinking that I was going to go early then falling to 30. It was a lot of emotions, but I'm happy to be here, man. I'm happy to be in Baltimore. I can't be more happy," Wiggins said.
Wiggins was one of several defensive prospects who was surprised to see a bit of a fall in the first round. A record-shattering 14 offensive prospects were taken to start the draft, meaning there was a bargain on the top defenders in the second half of the round. The Ravens didn't think they would have the chance to draft Wiggins if they stayed at No. 30, but when they were on the clock, they were extremely happy to take the cornerback out of Clemson.
Now, Wiggins will have the chance to welcome the rest of his fellow draft classmates over the weekend before getting to work at rookie minicamp in early May.
