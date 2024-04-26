Raven Country

Ravens Trade Almost Happened in First Round

The Baltimore Ravens had their choice to move during the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Baltimore Ravens are happy with their selection of Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins with the No. 30 overall pick, but they had a couple of different opportunities to do something different.

General manager Eric DeCosta revealed during his Thursday night press conference that the team had a few offers to trade out of the No. 30 pick.

"We had a lot of options," DeCosta said. "The phone rang a lot this year, moreso than it has in the last couple years. I can honestly say that we probably had eight different potential trades that we could have investigated. ... One team did call us about coming up. We were kinda like, no thank you."

Given the fact that so many defensive prospects were falling, moving out of the first round would have been a smart option for the Ravens. Had they moved back to the early part of the second round, they may have still had a chance to select Wiggins. However, the Ravens didn't want to take any chances.

The Ravens didn't think Wiggins would be on the board at No. 30, so when he was, it made the decision very easy for the front office, even with all of the options to move down and acquire more picks down the line.

Perhaps the Ravens will look to trade and move around during Friday and Saturday's continuation of the draft.

