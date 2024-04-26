Raven Country

Why Ravens Selected Clemson CB in Round 1

The Baltimore Ravens addressed a need by selecting Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) can t tackle Kentucky Wildcats running back Ray Davis
Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) can t tackle Kentucky Wildcats running back Ray Davis / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are fortifying their secondary by choosing Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins in the first round of Thursday night's NFL Draft.

Wiggins was the third cornerback taken on the night, a sign that the Ravens are getting one of the best at the position from this year's class. However, Wiggins doesn't need to immediately contribute for the Ravens; he can sit behind some veterans before being called upon if the starters stay healthy.

Wiggins has raw talent, which is why the Ravens took a flier on him, but there are some things left to be desired.

"Wiggins’ combination of coverage talent and traits could make him a defensive coordinator’s dream," NFL.com writes. "He needs to become a tougher player in run support and when contesting catches against NFL size. Wiggins' speed, scheme versatility and playmaking instincts should make him the most sought after cornerback in the draft."

At 6-2, Wiggins has the length that can compete against some of the top receivers in the league. However, he lacks the toughness that would have likely made him a top 15 pick and the first cornerback off the board. That being said, the Ravens gave him a stamp of approval, and perhaps he can pick up some of that toughness with his teammates that have showcased that for years.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.