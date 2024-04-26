Why Ravens Selected Clemson CB in Round 1
The Baltimore Ravens are fortifying their secondary by choosing Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins in the first round of Thursday night's NFL Draft.
Wiggins was the third cornerback taken on the night, a sign that the Ravens are getting one of the best at the position from this year's class. However, Wiggins doesn't need to immediately contribute for the Ravens; he can sit behind some veterans before being called upon if the starters stay healthy.
Wiggins has raw talent, which is why the Ravens took a flier on him, but there are some things left to be desired.
"Wiggins’ combination of coverage talent and traits could make him a defensive coordinator’s dream," NFL.com writes. "He needs to become a tougher player in run support and when contesting catches against NFL size. Wiggins' speed, scheme versatility and playmaking instincts should make him the most sought after cornerback in the draft."
At 6-2, Wiggins has the length that can compete against some of the top receivers in the league. However, he lacks the toughness that would have likely made him a top 15 pick and the first cornerback off the board. That being said, the Ravens gave him a stamp of approval, and perhaps he can pick up some of that toughness with his teammates that have showcased that for years.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!