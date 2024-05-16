Ravens Land Five Primetime Games
The Baltimore Ravens were must-see TV last season, finishing with the best record in the NFL at 13-4 behind an MVP season from Lamar Jackson and a suffocating defense.
Knowing that, one would expect the NFL to put the Ravens in the spotlight once again in 2024, and boy was that ever the case. Baltimore managed to secure five primetime games this season, tied with several other teams for second-most in the league.
As was previously revealed, the Ravens will begin their season under the bright lights with a road matchup against the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5. This game is a rematch of January's AFC Championship Game, and rest assured that the Ravens will be looking for some revenge against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.
Baltimore's next primetime game is another matchup of AFC heavyweights, this time at home. On Sept. 29, the Ravens will play host to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4's edition of Sunday Night Football. These two teams were the top two seeds in the AFC last season, and even though the Bills took quite a few hits this offseason, they're still not to be taken lightly.
The Ravens' next primetime game comes in Week 7, when they travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Monday Night Football on Oct. 21. The last meeting between these two teams also came in primetime, as the Ravens beat Tom Brady and co. 27-22 on Thursday Night Football in 2022.
Speaking of Thursday Night Football, that's the home of Baltimore's next primetime game, a Week 10 home game against the rival Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 7. These two teams also met on Thursday Night Football last year, a game the Ravens won 34-20 at home that unfortunately saw Mark Andrews and Joe Burrow suffer major injuries. This is the two team's second matchup of the season, as they meet in Cincinnati in Week 5.
The Ravens' final primetime game is a Week 12 road game against the Los Angeles Chargers, their only primetime matchup against a non-playoff team. However, this game still holds great intrigue due to the coaching battle between Baltimore's John Harbaugh and L.A.'s Jim Harbaugh. This marks the first time the brothers will coach against each other since Super Bowl XLVII, when John's Ravens defeated Jim's San Francisco 49ers.
It's also worth noting that the Ravens have two more games that aren't competing with any others - against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 21 and then the Houston Texans on Christmas Day, but the NFL only counts night games as primetime.
