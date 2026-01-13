Ravens Finish Interview With Former Defensive Assistant

The search for a new head coach continues for the Baltimore Ravens, and two more interviews were completed in week two.

Baltimore's first interview of the day was former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. They completed a second interview for the day with Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Ravens are familiar with Weaver, who was a former defensive assistant on the staff from 2021 through 2023 and also was a player in Baltimore from 2002 through 2005. He has spent the last two years as the defensive coordinator in Miami, where he had a top 10 unit in 2024, but this season struggled with trades and injuries that dropped them to 22nd in total defense.

A lot of the indications during the interview process have been that the Ravens are more focused on bringing in an offensive-minded coach. This is due to the team seeking someone who can unleash quarterback Lamar Jackson and help him reach his full potential after a down season in 2025.

The advantage of Weaver being on the team is that he knows the Ravens well and what the culture is like. He experienced what former head coach John Harbaugh experienced when he was coaching the team and can replicate what they have done with it, which has made Baltimore the class of the NFL among stable franchises.

One aspect about Weaver that will be big for the Ravens as well is that he can fix the defense. Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr struggled this season, facing similar issues that Weaver did in Miami, with multiple players getting hurt at the beginning of the season, resulting in Baltimore finishing 24th in total defense and 18th in points allowed.

The Ravens will have a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball with some big decisions to make. They will need to key in on adding an elite pass rusher like Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and look at the secondary, as they will need some improvement from the cornerbacks.

Adding Weaver as the head coach can help the Ravens preserve the culture Harbaugh instilled in the franchise while also adding a much-needed new voice for the team. The Ravens might still be looking at an offensive coach to be the head man, but they must consider Weaver as a real candidate who can still build a strong relationship with Jackson.

