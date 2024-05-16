Ravens Announce 2024 Schedule
At long last, the Baltimore Ravens finally know their full schedule for the 2024 regular season, as does the rest of the NFL.
So, how did the Ravens' schedule turn out?
Week 1: at Kansas City Chiefs - Sept. 5, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Week 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders - Sept. 15, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 3: at Dallas Cowboys - Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Week 4: vs. Buffalo Bills - Sept. 29, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Week 5: at Cincinnati Bengals - Oct. 6, 1 p.m. (CBS)?
Week 6: vs. Washington Commanders - Oct. 13, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 7: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Oct 21, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 8: at Cleveland Browns - Oct. 27, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 9: vs. Denver Broncos - Nov. 3, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 10: vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Nov. 7 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
Week 11: at Pittsburgh Steelers - Nov. 17 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 12: at Los Angeles Chargers - Nov. 25, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 13: vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Dec. 1, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: at New York Giants - Dec. 15, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 16: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - Dec. 21 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
Week 17: at Houston Texans - Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m. ET (Netflix)
Week 18: vs. Cleveland Browns - TBD
Baltimore is looking to finally get over the hump in the playoffs, but the road there won't be easy. Based on opponent winning percentage, the Ravens have the second-toughest schedule in the league behind only the Browns, as its opponents posted a comined .536 win percentage last season. That's life in the AFC North, though, as all four teams in the division had a winning record last year.
The Ravens are coming off a season where they finished with the best record in the league at 13-4, highlighted by a second MVP season by quarterback Lamar Jackson. Now, the next step is getting to and winning the ever-elusive Super Bowl.
