Seven Ravens Crack NFL Top 100 Ranking
The Baltimore Ravens have several star players on both sides of the ball, and with more and more NFL player rankings coming out around this time of the year, they're inevitably going to feature several stars who wear purple and black.
That was exactly the case when CBS Sports' Pete Prisco released his top 100 player ranking, which featured seven Ravens in total. First and foremost is obviously two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who came in at No. 16 overall and fourth among quarterbacks.
"He won his second MVP last season, but the next step is getting his team to the Super Bowl. He has improved greatly as a passer, which should continue this season in Year 2 under OC Todd Monken," Prisco writes.
Jackson's placement is a substantial rise from his No. 35 placement last year, but it still feels like he's lower than he should be. After all, he's the reigning league MVP and the top dual-threat quarterback in the league today, which to many, would solidify him as a top-10 player. However, it seems that Prisco would disagree with that stance.
The other Ravens to make the list include safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 36, linebacker Roquan Smith at No. 40, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike at No. 46, tight end Mark Andrews at No. 61, running back Derrick Henry at No. 91 and center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 100. It's worth noting that Hamilton, Madubuike and Linderbaum weren't on the list at all last year, which goes to show how much they improved in just one season.
Baltimore's talent is undeniable, but if it doesn't lead to a Super Bowl sooner or later, it will feel like all that talent went to waste.
