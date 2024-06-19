Analyst Names Ravens WR As Player To Watch
If the Baltimore Ravens' passing attack is to take another step forward this season, Rashod Bateman will have to step up in a big way.
The No. 27 pick in 2021, Bateman has just 93 receptions for 1,167 yards and four touchdowns over his first three seasons. He dealt with health issues over that time, especially in 2022 where he played just six games due to a foot injury, but his production hasn't been what the Ravens have hoped for from a first-round pick. To build on that point, 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers came close to matching Bateman's career production in just his rookie season.
However, not all is lost for the 24-year-old Bateman. In fact, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger believes Bateman could be a prime breakout candidate this season.
"One guy I would say look out for, in this team, is Rashod Bateman," Baldinger said. "He was hurt and injured much of his first two years, got much healthier last year, and just watching him practice, like this guy is a tremendous route-runner, he's got size, he hasn't lost any speed whatsoever. I expect him to be a big focal point of this passing game with Lamar this season."
For what it's worth, Bateman has shown the ability to be a game-breaker, albeit in college. In his final full season at Minnesota in 2019, Bateman caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns to win Big Ten Receiver of the Year honors. That season is what made him such a strong prospect in the first place, so finding a way to get back to that form is critical for him and the Ravens' offense as a whole.
Bateman is in position to move into the No. 2 receiver role following the departure of Odell Beckham Jr., and perhaps that's what he needs to become the player the Ravens believe he can be.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!