Ravens' Lamar Jackson Shares Viral Photo With NBA Star
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson typically goes viral for his electric, highlight-reel plays, but that's not the case this time.
On Tuesday, Jackson went viral for a photo he shared with NBA rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama at a Louis Vuitton fashion show, which highlighted the sheer size difference between the two. Jackson isn't short by any means at 6-2, but when he's standing next to the 7-4 Wembanyama, the difference in height is staggering.
"Ya I should've stood on the bench," Jackson wrote as a caption.
Wembanyama, the first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in last year's NBA draft, was the most-hyped prospect since LeBron James entered the league 20 years earlier. He didn't disappoint in his rookie season, as he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks across 71 games. He won Rookie of the Year unanimously and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting only behind Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"Wemby" is destined for superstardom in the NBA, much like how Jackson has become a superstar in the NFL. Baltimore's franchise quarterback is coming off an exceptional season of his own, as he just won his second MVP award in the last five seasons. If there were any doubts before, Jackson has solidified himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and certainly one of the most-entertaining.
If both players go on to win championships in their respective sports, then there's no doubt this photo will be even more interesting to look back on in the future.
