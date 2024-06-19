Will Ravens' O-Line Questions Cost Them?
One of the biggest questions surrounding the 2024 Baltimore Ravens is how the starting offensive line will shake out, and with training camp coming up soon, they're still trying to find the answer to that question.
Baltimore lost three starting offensive linemen in left guard John Simpson, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Morgan Moses, so trying to find suitable replacements is a top priority this offseason. The Ravens also opted not to add a notable offensive lineman via free agency, indicating that they have confidence in their current group.
That said, pundits outside the organization don't share that same confidence. In fact, SI's Gilberto Manzano believes that the question marks up front could lead to Baltimore missing the playoffs entirely.
"Perhaps a dominant running game with veteran Derrick Henry will allow the retooled offensive line to develop a rhythm blocking for Lamar Jackson. But do the Ravens have wide receivers who can get open quickly? Does the 30-year-old Henry still have plenty to offer on the field? Will the Ravens’ defense be O.K. without former coordinator Mike Macdonald? All of these concerns, especially on the offensive line, could lead to a non-playoff season for the Ravens," Manzano writes.
As it stands now, Andrew Vorhees, Ben Cleveland and rookie Roger Rosengarten seem to be the frontrunners for the three open offensive line spots. Of that trio, only Cleveland has any starting experience, and he's started just seven games in three seasons. Rosengarten is obviously a rookie, and Vorhees might as well be after he missed his entire rookie season with injury.
That's a lot of unproven players to count on up front, but it probably isn't time to panic just yet. Not only have these players had time to build chemistry throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but the Ravens are one of the NFL's best teams at finding and developing under-the-radar talent. If that pattern holds true, then there should be nothing to worry about.
Either way, answers up front should come in training camp and give fans and pundits alike a much better idea of what's in store this season.
