Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Is Masterful on Monday's
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were able to pull out a hard-fought 41-31 win on the road over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 7 action.
With the win, the Ravens moved to 5-2 on the season. They have won five straight games and are showing no signs of slowing down. Just like they were expected to be at the start of the season, Baltimore is a serious Super Bowl contender.
Following the monstrous performance that Jackson put together, some insane numbers came out about just how good he has been on Monday Night Football throughout his NFL career.
Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared the wild statistics on X.
In eight appearances on Monday night's, Jackson has completed 149 of his 217 pass attempts for 1,772 passing yards. He has rushed for 681 yards and also scored 22 total touchdowns as opposed to zero interceptions.
Jackson put together a masterful performance against the Buccaneers. It took everything he had to get the win over Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, but he got the job done.
He completed 17 of 22 passes for 281 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also picked up 52 yards on nine carries.
The superstar quarterback wasn't the only standout star from the game. Derrick Henry had another massive performance as well, rushing for 169 yards on just 15 carries for an average of 11.3 yards per carry. Henry also chipped in a 13-yard touchdown reception.
At this point in the year, Jackson is looking the part of a back-to-back MVP. In seven games, he has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 1,810 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. On the ground, he has picked up 455 yards and two more scores.
It was clear to begin the season that Jackson is more motivated than he has ever been. He wants to win a Super Bowl. That's the only goal he has on his mind.
Next up for the Ravens will be a Week 8 road matchup against the Cleveland Browns. It's a favorable matchup, but Jackson and company will need to take care of business against their AFC North rival.
