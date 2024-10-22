Ravens Takeaways: Lamar Jackson Continues Dominance
The Baltimore Ravens extended their win streak to five with a one-sided 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
Baltimore trailed 10-0 at one point in the second quarter, then stormed back to score 34 straight points to lead by as many as 24 in the fourth quarter. Lamar Jackson looked like a man who's possessed and has his sights set on the third MVP of his career and Derrick Henry broke through late after a slow start on the ground. The Ravens' defense also stepped up and got a pair of interceptions from cornerback Marlon Humphrey to help spur the team's run.
Here are three takeaways from Baltimore's (5-2) win over the Buccaneers.
Lamar Jackson continues his dominance
Somehow, Jackson has found a way to get even better.
The two-time MVP had arguably his best outing of the season, completing 17 of 22 passes for 281 yards and throwing a season-high five touchdowns. He also ran for 52 yards and had a rushing touchdown called back by a questionable at best holding call on Daniel Faalele.
With the performance, Jackson is now 23-1 against NFC teams and he's thrown a record 18 straight touchdowns on MNF without throwing an interception. For the season, Jackson has thrown for 1,810 yards, 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
"It's a blessing that the Ravens drafted him, and it's a blessing that all those other teams passed on him," Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said. "It's almost scary to see him getting better at this point. I say it all the time; I'm glad he's on my team [and] I don't have to deal with him. He's just one of one."
On the heels of winning the second MVP, Jackson has found a way to elevate his game to another level, and if he can keep at this pace, he may have to make room for a third.
Ravens' offense is unstoppable
It's pick your poison at this point when you have to defend the Ravens offense.
Want to slow down Derrick Henry and the running game? Jackson is more than capable of throwing the ball around the field and picking a defense apart through the air. Want to keep Jackson from being able to air it out? Jackson and Henry can bulldoze a defense on the ground.
The Buccaneers couldn't stop much of anything after the first quarter, as Baltimore scored 17 points in the second and third quarters to turn a 10-point deficit into a one-sided blowout before a pair of garbage-time touchdowns by Tampa Bay. Baltimore finished the game with 508 total yards on just 54 plays.
During the Ravens' five-game winning streak, they've averaged 35 points per game.
Ravens' resilience shows again
Being down 10 points on the road in primetime against a good Bucs team is a tall task for any team.
Baltimore made it look easy and dug its way out of the two-score hole like it was nothing.
It's not the first time the Ravens have clawed back after being down by as many as 10 points. They were in a similar situation against the Cincinnati Bengals, being down by 10 points in the fourth quarter before coming back to tie the game right before the end of regulation and going on to win in overtime.
Any team that's going to make a legit run in the playoffs has to be able to get punched in the mouth and not get shaken. The Ravens did that again, further cementing them as one of the best and scarier teams in the league.
